Lydia Miljan: Don’t subsidize journalism, enforce copyright

If the federal Liberals or a successor government are sincere in their desire to save Canadian journalism, they should focus on enforcing intellectual property rights and maintaining the conditions for the market to operate. The problem with subsidies is that they block creative destruction. Protecting a dying industry makes it more difficult for innovators to enter the market, while simultaneously doing little to protect the jobs that are part of the old model.

Just as the pandemic has put increasing pressure on the news industry, it has also changed our perception of government. The left is downright giddy about what it sees as a new consensus for a larger role for the state. For believers in limited government and a market-based economy, it’s more important than ever to be vigilant against statists. But what should be the state’s role regarding journalism? In my view, the government needs to do two things: First, end subsidies to all media organizations so as to allow a level, competitive field governed by consumer choice and price signals to stimulate innovation. The second is inseparable from the first, and that is to enforce intellectual property rights so that content is no longer lifted from the producer and monetized.

Canadian news organizations’ only shot at long-term financial sustainability is to secure formal legal protection of their intellectual property rights. This is the only practical way to ensure they will have the opportunity to safeguard and monetize the content they produce, both directly through subscription sales and licensing to resellers and indirectly through sales of advertising space that becomes attractive once again. Rather than throw money at the problem, the federal government needs to end the free ride of the global infotech oligopolies. While this may seem like a Herculean task, other countries have already done it.

C2C Journal

Lydia Miljan is an associate professor of political science at the University of Windsor and a senior research fellow at the Fraser Institute. A longer version of this article appeared in C2C Journal.