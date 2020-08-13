Luke Bryan Confirms Advanced Talks to Return to ‘American Idol’

WENN

The ‘Born Here Live Here Die Here’ singer confirms that he is likely to return for another season of the singing competition and he’s very excited about it.

–

Luke Bryan is in advanced negotiations to return for another season of “American Idol“.

The star judged the final stages of 2020’s Season 18, alongside Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, which were filmed remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the next series of the long-running TV singing competition, producers have announced “Idol Across America” – a live virtual audition tour visiting all 50 states to help them search for acts as the crisis continues – and Luke has confirmed he’s likely to return for the live shows.

“We’re still in the meticulous negotiations, but things are looking positive for that and I’m very excited about it,” he tells HuffPostUK.

The star has been keeping busy during the pandemic, and in addition to releasing his new album, “Born Here Live Here Die Here”, he has been using the time to embrace the outdoor lifestyle.

“Well, my wife and I, we’re heading to South Carolina in a little bit and I just got to get the album out, my nine-year-old, he turned 10 on 8 August, and I just still go outside, catch some fish, spend some time outdoors, and I’ve got to get all of this sweetcorn out of the field,” he adds.

Bryan recently admitted dad knows best after his father warned him against planting acres of the crop, calling Luke “an idiot” and insisting he wouldn’t “know what to do with that much sweetcorn.”