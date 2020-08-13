Liverpool reveals new blue away kit for 2020-21 season

Liverpool has revealed their new Nike away kit for the 2020-21 season.
The away jersey for the upcoming season features a teal and black color scheme. The bird and LFC crest heavily influenced the color, and the theme has been carried over from the home kit to tie them together, according to LiverpoolFC.com.
The swirling pattern on the front of the jersey is inspired by the Shankly Gates at Anfield, and the textured print design stems from Liverpool’s music roots and the flyers found around the city to advertise musical events.
The new kit will be available for purchase on Monday.
Liverpool’s home kit for the 2020-21 campaign features a red, white and teal color scheme. It was revealed earlier this month.
