Lil Baby Fires Back at His Ex After Being Accused of Neglecting Son’s School Tuition Fees

The ‘Bigger Picture’ rapper insists he has always set aside cheques for his children after one of his baby mamas suggests he failed to send child support for their son.

Rapper Lil Baby claims he sets aside uncashed cheques for his sons, days after his ex accused him of falling to make child support payments.

The “All In” hitmaker took to Instagram on Wednesday (12Aug20) to share how he’s providing for his boys, who he is raising with ex Ayesha Little, mother of his four-year-old Jason, and girlfriend Jayda Cheaves, mum of his younger son, 18-month-old Loyal.

And he captioned a shot of himself with his children, “I Got Some Checcs That I I Ain’t Touch They For Loyal An Jason …… (sic).”

The post comes after Ayesha took to her Instagram Story last week (ends07Aug20) to accuse the star, real name Dominique Jones, of not paying their son’s $10,000 (£8,000) school tuition fees.

“@LILBABY_1 JASON’S SCHOOL TUITION HAD AN OUTSTANDING BALANCE BEFORE THE VIRUS EVEN CAME ABOUT I HAVE EVERY EMAIL,” she wrote. “DUE TO YOU NEVER PAYING IT THEY TOOK MY BABY OFF THE PORTALS SO HE WON’T RECEIVE ANY VIRTUAL LEARNING PROGRAMS FROM HIS SCHOOL BECAUSE THEY BASICALLY KICKED HIM OUT.”

Ayesha’s claim came in response to images shared by Jayda of her new Birkin handbag, allegedly gifted to her by Lil Baby, on the photo sharing site over the weekend (07-08Aug20). The high-end Hermes bags cost thousands of dollars.

Lil Baby, meanwhile, insisted he chose not to pay for his son’s school due to safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and also hurled an insult at Ayesha.

“I get the n****s you f**king ain’t buying you Birkins or whatever but don’t go to the Internet and act like I don’t go above and beyond for my son (sic),” Lil Baby raged in his Instagram Story post.