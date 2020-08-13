LeToya Luckett and Husband Unfollowing Each Other After He Denies Cheating Allegation

WENN

The former Destiny’s Child member and her husband Tommicus Walker hint at trouble in paradise though he earlier responded to the affair claim with a post that read, ‘The devil is busy and will not win.’

– It seems that things are not good between Letoya Luckett and her husband Tommi Walker after rumors of his alleged infidelity surfaced. Just hours after he denied the cheating allegation, the singer and her husband hint that there’s trouble in paradise as they’re now unfollowing each other on Instagram.

It’s not clear why the pair decided to click the unfollow button on each other’s account, but it’s clear that Tommicus has no intention to know others’ business as he only follows one account, but that’s not his wife’s. LeToya, meanwhile still follows over one thousand accounts, but her husband’s is not among them.

The Shade Room first reported on Tuesday, August 11 that Tommicus’ alleged side chick, who is described as an Instagram model from Dallas, had videos of the alleged affair. The model approached the site to show a video of a man who resembled Tommicus sleeping in a hotel room while the other video saw the aftermath of them having sex.

She additionally told the gossip tabloid that she was more than willing to share the videos in public, before claiming that Tommicus was also messing around with another woman just days after their alleged affair.

One day later, Tommicus took to Instagram to debunk the allegation, insinuating that this is all simply a devil’s work. “The devil is busy and will not win. Please pray for my family and especially my wife while she’s pregnant. This too shall pass. Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate,” he wrote.

He added in the caption of the post, “I love my family. I pray my wife does not go into preterm labor & my son healthy. God fix it & bless my enemies. Amen.” Tommicus later deleted the post , but had another message he shared via Instagram Stories. “Lord fix this in the name of Jesus,” so it read.

Meanwhile, LeToya, who is currently pregnant with her and Tommicus’ second child together, remains mum on the cheating rumors. The pair tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Villa Antonia in Austin, Texas in December 2017 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Gianna Iman Walker, on January 4, 2019.