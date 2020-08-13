Lenovo profit beats expectations, helped by remote working trend By

© . Illustration photo of a Lenovo logo
HONG KONG () – China’s Lenovo Group (HK:), the world’s biggest PC maker, posted a better than expected quarterly profit on Thursday and said it is capturing opportunities emerging from remote working.
Lenovo reported a 31% jump in net profit for its first quarter ended June to $213 million, beating an average $107.48 million estimate of five analysts, according to Refinitiv data.
Revenue increased 7% to $13.3 billion.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.