LeBron, Dodgers to turn stadium into election polling site

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Thursday that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has partnered his More Than a Vote voting group with the Los Angeles Dodgers to turn Dodgers Stadium into a polling place.

Per Passan, the stadium will be used for voting over the five days leading up to the Nov. 3 general election. Parking at the venue will be free for all registered voters in Los Angeles County.

It’s unknown if voting will occur indoors or outside the stadium, but strict guidelines for social distancing will be enforced.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks have also offered their arenas as November polling places.

On Wednesday, Sacramento Kings owner and chairman Vivek Ranadive explained that he believes voting should be “as easy as ordering an Uber.” That same day, the Kings unveiled the relaunch of the nonpartisan “Rally the Vote” campaign that includes 20 professional sports franchises and encourages registered voters to cast ballots and also focuses on registering new voters.