Le Kha Phieu, Vietnam Leader Who Was Pushed Out, Dies at 88

Le Kha Phieu, a career military man whose tenure as a hardline leader of Vietnam ended ignominiously when he was removed from office amid unusually public infighting, died on Aug. 7 in Hanoi. He was 88.

The Central Committee for the Protection and Health Care of Officials said he died “after a period of illness,” which it attributed to “his old age and weak strength.”

Mr. Phieu, who had fought for North Vietnam in its wars against French colonialists and American forces, was elevated to general secretary of the Communist Party in 1997, a of power struggles and government gridlock.

An ideological conservative, he was considered a compromise selection. But he immediately faced constant factional strife with party reformers and, with his ouster in 2001, wound up serving less than four years of his five-year term.