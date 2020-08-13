Kim Zolciak & Family Go on a Wild Cross-Country Road Trip in Don’t Be Tardy Season 8 First Look

It’s revealed The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and Co. (including Chef Tracey for part of the summer!) will be on the road for five weeks, stopping in towns in Kentucky, Missouri, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico and more.

Along the way, the gang can be seen doing everything from posing for a Western-style photoshoot and gambling—a favorite activity of Kim’s, as Don’t Be Tardy fans surely know—to riding horses and touring “the most haunted house in the country.”

Kim and Kroy’s goal for the trip, as the latter explains, is for their kids “to see something together as a family where they’re like, ‘I’ll never forget that.'”

But of course, it’s not all fun and games: the space is confined, the kids become restless and at one point, the RV even breaks down.