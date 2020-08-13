Khloe Kardashian Has A Message Amid Reports That She & Tristan Thompson Are Giving Their Relationship Another Shot

Khloe Kardashian is the queen of quotes when it comes to Instagram, and this time around, she’s making it clear that people need to mind the business that pays them!

In her story, Khloe reposted a quote that says, “Not a secret, just not your business,” leaving some of our Roommates wondering what part of her private life she might be talking about. Outside of her flourishing businesses, motherhood, and her relationship with her sisters, Khloe has one thing that people are always talking about–her baby daddy.

It was recently reported that Khloe and Tristan might be trying to give their relationship another shot, which isn’t too surprising considering their tumultuous relationship history. We know that Tristan hasn’t been the best at being faithful, but it seems like Khloe wants to do whats best for her and her family.

As we previously reported, Khloe and Tristan were quarantined together while cities around the country were shut down, and he was also in attendance at her star-studded birthday party. More recently, the two were spotted boarding Kylie’s $72.8 million jet, and possibly bae-cationing for her birthday weekend!

Would y’all be here for a reconciliation between Khloe and Tristan, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!

