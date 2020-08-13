Katy Perry Defends Her Support for Ellen DeGeneres Following Backlash

NBC

The ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ singer doubles down on her support for friend Ellen DeGeneres despite backlash as the talk show host is rumored to be mean and rude in real life.

Katy Perry has once again voiced her support for U.S. TV favourite Ellen DeGeneres amid allegations of a “toxic” environment behind the scenes on her show.

Ellen has come under fire over numerous allegations of a “toxic” work environment from former employees, and recently released a statement, admitting she was “sorry” about the alleged incidents.

After previously defending the coming on Twitter, Perry told the Los Angeles Times in a new interview published on Wednesday (12Aug20) that she “wanted to only speak from my own experience” and lend her support to her pal.

“I started that tweet off not undermining anyone else’s experience,” the pregnant pop star shared. “I have over 100 million people that follow me on Twitter, so not everyone is going to agree with me. And I’m not here to make everyone agree with me.”

In her initial tweets, the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer wrote, “I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow.”

“I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow (heart emoji).”

Ellen has vowed to work with WarnerMedia chiefs to “correct the issues” raised, including claims of intimidation and racism.