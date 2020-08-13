Kanye West Secretly Meets With Jared Kushner Amid Trump Conspiracy Rumors

WENN/Instagram/WENN

The ‘Follow God’ rapper, who has been accused of running a campaign to back Donald Trump, reportedly met with the president’s son-in-law over the weekend in Colorado.

Is Kanye West secretly hatching a plan with Jared Kushner? The rapper has once again fueled rumors of his supposed tie with Donald Trump in his presidential bid after meeting the president’s son-in-law, who is also a White House staffer.

According to the New York Times, the GOOD Music founder met with Kushner in Colorado over the weekend, when the latter was traveling with his wife Ivanka Trump. The Atlanta-born star had been camping with his family in Colorado and then flew to Telluride to meet with Kusher and his wife, but West’s wife Kim Kardashian did not accompany him.

In fact, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star had no idea her husband was meeting with Kushner at the time, family sources tell TMZ.

After inquired by NY Times about their meeting, West tweeted on Tuesday evening, August 11, “I’m willing to do a live interview with the New York Time about my meeting with Jared.” He also claimed that they had discussed a book about Black empowerment called “PowerNomics”, but would not elaborate on his meeting with Kushner in a brief interview with the site.

The meeting arrives as people suspect that West is running a campaign in a bid to take away votes from the Democrats in favor of Trump. When asked by Forbes earlier this month about the allegations, the Yeezy designer gave a cryptic response as saying that he is “walking […] walking … to win.”

Later when probed on the fact it is not possible for him to win in 2020, suggesting he’s running as a mere distraction, the father of four replied, “I’m not going to argue with you. Jesus is King.” He was also asked about the possibility of harming Joe Biden’s chances, to which he responded, “I’m not denying it; I just told you.”

Meanwhile, Trump has denied any involvement in the effort by West to get him on the ballot in all 50 states despite revelations about GOP-connected officials aiding the effort. “No, not at all. Other than I get along with him very well. I like him,” he told reporters during a presidential conference.