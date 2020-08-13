Kalion Inc. Receives NSF Phase II SBIR Grant to Develop Bio-based Glucaric Acid

MILTON, Mass., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kalion Inc. (pronounced KAL-LEE-ON) has been awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) Phase II Small Business Research (SBIR) grant for $746,822 to conduct research and development work improving the bio-based production of glucaric acid. Glucaric acid and its related compounds enhance sustainability as well as improve the chemical properties of products ranging from water treatment, polymers & textiles, coatings, detergents and pharmaceuticals.

Low-cost, high-purity glucaric acid enables products in a wide range of fields. Glucaric acid can be used to produce novel environmentally-friendly high-performance water treatment solutions. Glucaric acid has also been shown to substantially increase the mechanical properties of certain classes of some textiles, polymers such as polyvinyl alcohol and at least four other classes of materials. Glucaric acid has also been incorporated in the manufacture of nylon via adipic acid as well as a future bio-friendly substitute for PET in two-liter bottles, FDCA. With its broad range of applications, glucaric acid has the potential to demonstrate that the use of bio-based materials will provide a wide range of benefits to the US economy.

“The recognition from NSF of the critical importance of industrial biotechnology to the economic future of the American economy will drive true innovation in the green economy of tomorrow. Kalion will show that platform bio-based chemicals such as glucaric acid represent the future by providing performance improvements to the tough challenges of today and improved economics,” says Darcy Prather, CEO of Kalion .

About Kalion, Inc.

Kalion, Inc ., is a Massachusetts-based bioengineering company bringing innovative cost-effective, bio-based, solutions to challenging environmental problems. With glucaric acid, Kalion has introduced solutions for challenges in industries ranging from water treatment to textiles that improve both the economics and environmental profile of a variety of products.

About America’s Seed fund

America’s Seed Fund, powered by NSF, awards $200 million annually to startups and small businesses, transforming scientific discovery into products and services with commercial and societal impact. Startups working across almost all areas of science and technology can receive up to $1.75 million in non-dilutive funds to support research and development (R,amp;D), helping de-risk technology for commercial success. America’s Seed Fund is congressionally mandated through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. The NSF is an independent federal agency with a budget of about $8.1 billion that supports fundamental research and education across all fields of science and engineering. For more information, visit seedfund.nsf.gov .

For more information, visit www.kalioninc.com or contact us at [email protected]

Twitter: @KalionInc

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kalion-inc-/