JoJo Fletcher Will Temporarily Replace Chris Harrison on The Bachelorette After He Left the Bubble

Remember when we all noticed that Chris Harrison had left the Bachelorette bubble to take his son to college and we were all like, “How’s that going to work?”

Now we know the answer. Sources confirm to E! that since Chris left the set and will now have to quarantine upon return, JoJo Fletcher will temporarily replace him as host.

On Aug. 11, Chris posted a picture at Texas Christian University alongside his son Joshua.

“Just like that he’s gone,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thought dropping the big man off at college @texaschristianuniversity today was going to crush me but all I could feel is pride and excitement. Especially now, so grateful that they have this opportunity. Now go take on the world and have the time of your life my boy.”