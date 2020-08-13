John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Hint At Baby No. 3 In John’s New Music Video

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s family might be getting bigger! Fans strongly believe that the couple revealed they’re having a third child in a sweet, but not so subtle way.

John and Chrissy teased the drop of the visual for John’s new song “Wild” featuring Gary Clark Jr. and now we know why.

In the last shot of the music video, which dropped today, John Legend and Chrissy are boo’d up on the beach having a family moment with their babies Luna and Miles.

In the shot, the camera pans down and shows Chrissy and John cradling her presumed small baby bump as the love birds look out at the sea.

Fans immediately started to congratulate the couple on their socials and though neither John nor Chrissy directly confirmed the baby news, Chrissy did share a heart face emoji on Twitter, leading fans to believe that it was her way of thanking them for their well wishes

Other reports say sources close to the team do in fact confirm the couple have a baby on the way, which is honestly not much of a shock to those who know John and Chrissy.

During a 2018 interview with People, Chrissy opened up about how she goes back and forth about wanting to have more kids. Chrissy said then that John is supportive with whatever she wants.

“John wants however many kids I want. That’s the good thing with John—he is down for it,” Chrissy said at the time. “Are we ready right now? No! I really love having two, but I think when I’m 70, I’ll look back and say, ‘Oh, I wish I had more.’ I can’t see myself regretting having a ton of kids.”

If Chrissy does in fact have a bun in the oven, we hope that she has a healthy and safe pregnancy!

