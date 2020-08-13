Jimmy Kimmel Defends Dua Lipa Against Sexist Troll Following ‘Late Night’ Guest-Hosting Gig

Instagram

The host of ABC’s late-night talk show host fires back when one online follower says women aren’t funny following the ‘Future Nostalgia’ star’s recent guest-hosting gig.

–

U.S. late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel jumped to the defence of his stand-in Dua Lipa against trolls on social media.

Earlier this week, the 52-year-old took to Instagram to share the monologue Lipa performed while guest hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” amid his summer hiatus.

The “Future Nostalgia” star, 24, joked about her music, her previous prank against Kimmel, her Harry Potter house, and her tattoos during the monologue – but one fan was less-than-impressed.





“Women still aren’t funny,” the troll wrote.

Firing back, Kimmel quipped, “Maybe if one talks to you someday you’ll change your mind.”

During her guest hosting duties, Lipa made headlines for mistakenly referring to Blake Shelton as Gwen Stefani‘s husband.

“Well he’s not my husband, but that sounded cool when you said it,” Stefani joked as the “Physical” hitmaker brushed off the error.