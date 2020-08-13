Jeff Van Gundy leading candidate for Rockets job if it opens?

Jeff Van Gundy’s last head coaching job was with the Houston Rockets, and now he may have an excellent opportunity to return to the sideline for them.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Thursday that Van Gundy would likely be a leading candidate if the Rockets were to part with current coach Mike D’Antoni. Amick also mentions L.A. Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue as another candidate likely to get a serious look from Houston in that event too.

The 58-year-old Van Gundy coached the Rockets for four seasons from 2003 to 2007 and made the postseason in three of those years. While he has not coached since, Van Gundy has become a staple on ESPN’s NBA broadcasts.

D’Antoni recently turned 69, and his contract is up after the season. While the Rockets are pretty much entirely different than they were when Van Gundy was the coach (including their ownership), Van Gundy has been linked to the job for many months now and could be climbing his way to front-runner status.