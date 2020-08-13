Jake Paul Claims FBI Raid Is Related to ‘Arizona Looting Situation’

Instagram

The YouTube personality breaks his silence on the house raid by the federal agents last week, claiming it is related to the ‘Arizona looting situation.’

Jake Paul has spoken out about an FBI raid at his home in Calabasas, California last week (ends09Aug20).

The YouTube star took to the video-sharing platform in a since-deleted video on Wednesday (12Aug20) to “set the record straight,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

“Just to clarify things and set the record straight, the FBI raid is entirely related to the Arizona looting situation that had happened,” the internet personality said in the video.

“It’s an investigation. There are rumours about it having to do with so many other things that have nothing to do with me or my character and the s**t that people are making up is absolutely absurd.”

Jake went on to insist his “goal right now is to continue to focus on myself, boxing, music,” adding, “Thank you to all the fans who have been sticking by my side through all of these crazy times.”

The feds stormed the mansion as part of a sting operation linked to Paul’s arrest during an Arizona mall riot in May (20), and in aerial footage obtained by ABC News the authorities were seen walking out with rifles.

The 23-year-old was not at home when the agents arrived with a search warrant and no arrests were made during the raid.