Jacob Weitering signs contract extension with Carlton through 2025

Carlton has received a major boost with former No.1 pick Jacob Weitering signing a long-term contract extension that will see him remain at the club through 2025.

After a somewhat slow start to his career, Weitering has been a pillar down back for David Teague’s side, in line for one of the key position defensive slots in this year’s All-Australian team.

Trialled as both a defender and forward at times throughout his short career, Weitering has blossomed in defence, holding his opponent goalless in four out of his first six games to start the season.

Weitering stated that his decision to commit long term to the Blues was due to the bright future ahead of the team’s young core of players.

Weitering sees a bright future ahead for Carlton despite this year’s hot and cold form (Getty)

“I want to do everything I possibly can to help this football club achieve success,” he said.

“My decision to sign on was based on the fact that in the next five years we want to achieve something special together as a group.

“It is time for us to earn success and perform to the level we know we are capable of and I have full confidence that with the players and people we have at this football club, we will do that.

“I want to thank all my coaches and teammates who have helped me to this point in my career and to our members and supporters who have stuck with us over such a long period.”