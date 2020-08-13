‘Jackass’ Star Steve-O ‘Rescued’ From Sky-High Billboard Following Dangerous Stunt

Instagram

The famous prankster sparks public safety alert when he climbed a sky-high billboard and taped himself on the ad space to promote his new comedy project.

Prankster Steve-O was physically removed from a Hollywood billboard by firefighters on Thursday (13Aug20) after taping himself to the ad space to promote his new comedy special.

The “Jackass” star documented the sky-high stunt above North Cahuenga Boulevard and assured fans there was “zero chance” of him falling to a crippling fate.

The famous stuntman then told devotees, “It’s important to me that we not waste any valuable city resources on this,” minutes before Los Angeles Fire Department officials arrived at the scene to ‘rescue’ the funnyman.

“LAFD is assisting law enforcement at an apparent single patient behavioral emergency, one person secured to a billboard,” spokesman Brian Humphrey wrote in a public safety alert.

Steve-O was uninjured during the incident and faces no criminal charges.

The stunt was staged to call attention to his new project, “Gnarly“.