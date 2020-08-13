Is the Galaxy Note 10 S Pen compatible with the Galaxy Note 20?

In a world where smartphone OEM’s usually make things “proprietary” for new devices, Samsung has bucked that trend a bit. At first glance, the stylus of the Galaxy Note 10 and that of the Galaxy Note 20 are identical when it comes to the dimensions. This gives us the obvious question of whether you can use the Note 10 S Pen with the new Galaxy Note 20.

The great news here is that yes, in fact, you can use the older stylus with your new smartphone. We have confirmed that the Note 10’s stylus not only clicks into the slot on the bottom of the Note 20, but you’ll have access to the same features. That includes the Floating Cursor, Air Gestures, and more.

The only potential “catch” is trying to match up the Note 10 stylus to the color of your Note 20. Or maybe you want to get that sweet Mystic Bronze and pair it up with the Blue and Silver S Pen. Knowing that you can is just half the battle, and you can rest easy with the knowledge that they will work perfectly together.

Are there are any differences in the S Pen?