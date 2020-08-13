Hundreds search for missing 3-year-old Hout Bay boy

Anothando Mhlobo, 3, from Hout Bay in Cape Town has gone missing.

A three-year-old boy went missing in Hout Bay and he has still not been found.

Community members, acting on an unverified tip that he had been kidnapped, assisted in the search for Anothando Mhlobo.

Police have called on anyone with information to come forward.

The search for a missing three-year-old boy from Hout Bay in Cape Town is continuing, with community members and a dog unit assisting police in its efforts.

Anothando Mhlobo went missing on Monday at around 13:00 in Imizamo Yethu. Before his disappearance, he was seen playing outside with other children.

He was wearing a navy blue, red and white jacket paired with a red and navy blue tracksuit pants, as well as red and blue Spider-Man gumboots.

On Wednesday evening, community members showed up in their numbers to help in the search after a voice note claimed he had been kidnapped, local publication Cape Town Etc reported.

A member of the Community Policing Forum said he spoke to the local police and there was mass hysteria with little information.

No verified information

“So there’s no verified information about [a kidnapping].”

This reportedly didn’t discourage members of the community who walked along canals, under bridges and through wooded areas to find the missing child. Cars lined the streets in Hout Bay and the rain didn’t deter residents from searching.

Three-year-old Anothando Mhlobo from Hout Bay Supplied PHOTO: Supplied by Hout Bay Community Policing For

Anyone with information was urged to contact Sergeant Smith on 083 522 1075 or the Hout Bay police station on 021 791 8660. Sergeant Njara can also be contacted on 082 302 8370.

Hout Bay police told they could not officially comment to the media.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut on Thursday said the disappearance of Mhlobo was still under investigation and he is yet to be found.

Hundreds of #HoutBay residents came out to search for missing 3-year-old boy #Anothando Mhlobo tonight. Residents were on the trail of the suspect, searching in bushes, on the banks of the river and in drain pipes. The search continues. ???? pic.twitter.com/sxN8m1GRv9 — Adrian Ephraim (@AdrianEphraim) August 12, 2020

