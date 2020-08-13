How To Watch PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship Online For Free

This weekend marks the end of the shortened and rescheduled PGA Tour. The Wyndham Championship starts today and will supply the final tournament of the regular season, taking place in North Carolina with many key players from the 2020 season hoping to move up in the ranks before next week’s playoffs begin. Despite this being considered a “down week” for the sport, the competition is definitely picking up steam in preparation for the fast approaching FedEx Cup. To tune into some of your favorite players stepping onto the green one last time this regular season, here’s how to watch the PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship online.

Date: Aug 13–16, 2020

Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Purse: $6,400,000

Watch Free on Hulu

How to watch PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship online in the U.S.

To watch today’s live stream of the Wyndham Championship from home, sign up for Hulu’s premium subscription: Hulu + Live TV. The plan features over 60 channels of live and on-demand content on top of unlimited access to their expansive streaming library. For golf lovers, this means full coverage of all PGA Tour content (including this weekend’s Wyndham Championship). The fee rounds out to just $55 per month — not to mention a one-week free trial — which is a great option for patrons who want to jump ship on their cable provider and just stick to less expensive and more convenient streaming. Of course, you could simply cancel at the weeklong trial’s conclusion and get away with watching the tournament cost free, but it’s definitely worth considering a long term investment.

Other streaming routes include options from both CBS and NBC. CBS’ All Access service will live stream today’s Wyndham Championship and offers the cheaper deal at just $6 per month with a free 7-day trial. Like Hulu + Live TV, this subscription can be easily cancelled at the week’s end for free access to the tournament.

Although NBC’s PGA Tour Live does not include a free trial period, it definitively offers a wider range of golf content than CBS’ All Access — and for just a few extra bucks, amounting to a subscription fee of $10 per month. So, avid golf watches who are looking for more comprehensive content may be better off choosing NBC’s PGA Tour Live for broader coverage and longevity.

The Wyndham Championship’s importance should not be underestimated, especially with golfers like underdog Brooks Koepka and veteran Webb Simpson stepping onto the green. This year’s leaders, Rahm and McIlroy, will be sorely missed, but it’s important that their competitors get in some more practice before taking them on again in next week’s playoffs.

