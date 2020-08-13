How to use private Wi-Fi MAC address on iPhone in iOS 14

Another one of the under the radar but valuable privacy changes to come with iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 is the option to mask your device’s Wi-Fi address. Read along for how to easily use a private Wi-Fi MAC address on iPhone and iPad.

Each device you use that connects to the internet has a media access control address or MAC address. In an iOS 14 privacy and security improvement, Apple is making it simple to use a private Wi-Fi MAC address with your iPhone and iPad.

The feature makes it more difficult for your device and activity to be tracked when using wireless networks.

Note: iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 are available as free public betas as well as developer betas for iPhone and iPad. Read more here on how to install them.

How to use a private Wi-Fi MAC address on iPhone and iPad in iOS 14

On your iPhone or iPad, open the Settings app Tap Wi-Fi Tap the blue “i” next to a network (one you’re already connected to or not) Tap the toggle next to Private Address to mask your iPhone or iPad’s Wi-Fi MAC address If you’re switching this on while already connected to a network, tap Disconnect to finish the process (you’ll automatically reconnect to the Wi-Fi network in a moment)

Here’s how these steps look:

That’s it! You should now see the new private address in place of your iPhone or iPad’s actual Wi-Fi MAC address.

