Hit by COVID-19, Thyssenkrupp sees first signs of stabilisation By

© . FILE PHOTO: The logo of German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp AG is seen on an escalator at Frankfurt’s main railways station in Frankfurt
FRANKFURT () – Ailing conglomerate Thyssenkrupp (DE:) on Thursday said some businesses were stabilising in the current quarter after suffering a heavy blow due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The group said its fiscal third-quarter adjusted operating loss from continuing operations, which strips out the elevator business it recently sold, came in at 679 million euros ($800 million), less than the up to 1 billion it had flagged in May.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.