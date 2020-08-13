Here’s what’s coming to Acorn TV Canada in September 2020

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video, but Canada also has other video streaming platforms like Hayu, Shudder, OutTV and one you may not have even heard of, AcornTV.
Acorn TV offers British mystery, drama and comedy content and is always commercial-free.
The streaming app is $7.49 CAD per month or $74.99 per year, saving customers the cost of two months.
Here’s what’s coming to Acorn TV in September:
September 3rd
- The Sounds: episodes 1 & 2
September 7th
September 14th
- Badness of King George IV
- Bang: series 2 (Acorn TV exclusive)
- Yorkshire Vet: series 9
- The Mystery Hansom Cab