Hank Williams Jr. Calls Country Music Hall of Fame Induction ‘Bright Spot During Difficult Year’

The ‘Born to Boogie’ hitmaker is joined by fellow country stars Dean Dillon and Marty Stuart, who are left speechless by the honor, as the 2020 class of inductees.

Hank Williams Jr., Dean Dillon, and Marty Stuart are to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Hank will follow in the footsteps of his namesake dad, who was among the first inductees in 1961, when he is officially honored in the Veterans Era Artist category.

Dillon has been named in the Songwriter section and Stuart has bagged recognition as a Modern Era Artist.

In a press release, Hank says, “(I’ve) been eyeing this one for awhile. It’s a bright spot during a difficult year.

“I have been making Top 10 records for 56 years. I fell off a mountain and tried to reinvent myself as a truly individual artist and one who stepped out of the shadows of a very famous man…one of the greatest. I’ve got to thank all those rowdy friends who, year after year, still show up for me. It’s an honor to carry on this family tradition. It is much appreciated.”

Dillon admits news of his honor left him “speechless,” adding, “Trying to soak in the words that I had just heard. My life flashed before my eyes. You could’ve knocked me over with a feather.”

Meanwhile, Stuart, who will be inducted by his singer wife Connie Smith, calls the accolade “the ultimate honor in Country Music.”

“I’m so honored to be included in this class and I’m honored to be included alongside Hank Jr. and Dean Dillon,” Marty adds. “I love those people. To be officially inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame is beyond words. I’m usually not at a loss for words.”

Historically, the CMA hosts a press conference at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tennessee to reveal the new class of inductees, but this was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the stars recorded their own reactions remotely.

The three country stars are the 140th, 141st and 142nd people to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.