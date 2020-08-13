Gold Down Amid Signs of Economic and Dollar Recovery By .com

© .



By Bryan Wong

.com – Gold was down on Friday morning in Asia over emerging signs of a U.S. economic recovery. A recovery in the price on the greenback also put pressure on gold, but the suspension of talks for COVID-19 stimulus measures in the U.S. capped gold’s losses.

dropped 0.71% to $1,956.40 by 11:11 PM ET (4:11 AM GMT).

The was up on Friday, and is close to snapping a seven-week losing streak. This rise in the dollar helped move investors away from the yellow metal.

“Risk sentiment is slowing down. It’s too early to say the whole (dollar) downtrend is over…but it’s got potential,” Westpac FX analyst Imre Speizer told .

There are also signs that economic recovery is underway, which also hit at demand for gold.

The U.S. said on Thursday reported 963,000 for the past week, lower than the 1.1 million in forecasts prepared by .com.

However, the deadlock in the negotiations for a COVID-19 stimulus package in the U.S. curbed investor risk appetite and capped losses for gold. After wrapping up its session on Thursday, the Senate will not return this month unless negotiators strike an agreement.

An impasse over the next round of negotiations also looks likely, as Democrats and Republicans said they are “hopelessly far apart on a deal”. The lack of progress could help push gold back up to the $2,000 mark.