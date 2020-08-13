Gmail redesign with Chat, Rooms, and Meet integration is now rolling out to G Suite users

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1
Sigh

With a single update, OnePlus ruined OxygenOS for me

OnePlus is embarking on a new visual identity with OxygenOS 11, with the manufacturer switching away from stock Android and offering a UI that’s similar to Samsung’s One UI. Here’s why I’m not on board with the new design.

var fbAsyncInitOrg = window.fbAsyncInit; window.fbAsyncInit = function() { if(typeof(fbAsyncInitOrg)=='function') fbAsyncInitOrg(); FB.init({ appId: "291830964262722", xfbml: true, version : 'v2.7' });

FB.Event.subscribe('xfbml.ready', function(msg) { // Log all the ready events so we can deal with them later var events = fbroot.data('ready-events'); if( typeof(events) === 'undefined') events = []; events.push(msg); fbroot.data('ready-events',events); });

var fbroot = $('#fb-root').trigger('facebook:init'); };

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR