Global P2P Bitcoin Trading Volume at Highest Point Since Jan. 2018 By Cointelegraph

Global P2P Bitcoin Trading Volume at Highest Point Since Jan. 2018
Combined global peer-to-peer (P2P) trading volumes have surged to their highest levels since January 2018, with nearly $95 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) changing hands on Localbitcoins and Paxful in the first week of August.
The spike comes as many Latin American markets have seen trade activity rally into new highs over recent weeks, with the Bitcoin P2P markets in Argentina, Mexico, Chile, Bolivia, Honduras, Paraguay, Uruguay and The Bahamas all posting record highs since the start of July.
