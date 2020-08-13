German companies see business returning to normal in 11 months: Ifo By

© . FILE PHOTO: Steel rolls are pictured at the plant of German steel company Salzgitter AG in Salzgitter
BERLIN () – German companies expect business to return to normal in an average of 11 months, the Ifo economic institute said on Thursday.
For companies in the services sector, that number is even higher, at 11.7 months, while the manufacturing sector sees a normalisation in 10.1 months, Ifo said, citing a survey of businesses in July.
