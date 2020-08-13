Georgia governor to drop mask lawsuit against Atlanta Mayor and city By

© . Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks as Congressman John Lewis lies in state in the Georgia Capitol Rotunda
2/2
ATLANTA () – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced on Thursday that he plans to drop the mask ordinance lawsuit against Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the city, possibly ending a months-long feud over an order for people to wear masks to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Kemp had sued Bottoms and the city of Atlanta to stop enforcement of a local mask mandate aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. The governor argued that the city lacks the authority to override his order encouraging but not requiring face coverings.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.