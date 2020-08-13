George Kittle agrees to record five-year, $75M extension

The deal reportedly includes an $18 million signing bonus, Rapoport adds.

Kittle was looking to be paid similarly to a wide receiver given his importance to the San Francisco offense, and it appears the 49ers realize he’ll play an integral role in the organization’s success down the road.

Earlier in the offseason, there were reports that the two-time Pro Bowler could receive as much as $20 million per season. However, The Athletic reported several weeks ago that he’d likely receive $13 million per year… which was pretty close to what he received.

In his first three seasons, Kittle has racked up 2,945 receiving yards, which is the most by a tight end in NFL history. He’s recorded wide receiver-like numbers the past two seasons, so it’s no surprise why he was looking to be paid like one.

Kittle currently is entering the final year of the four-year contract he signed as a fifth-round pick in 2017. He’s set to make just $2.133 million in 2020 after making $1.96 million combined over his first three seasons. Quite frankly, he was due for a hefty raise, and he’s put up the numbers to prove it.