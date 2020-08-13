Gabrielle Union Recalls Going Undiagnosed by Multiple Doctors in Her IVF Journey

In addition to finally getting a diagnosis, Union also got clarity from her doctor. “She just [was] honest for the first time that my road will be extremely challenging and the only way that I would be able to physically carry my baby myself is if I use this drug called Lupron,” Union said.

However, the actress noted that the drug causes brittle bones. “I live an active lifestyle. The roles I’m playing are very active and it only gives you, I think it’s like a 30 percent chance,” she told Lowes. “Do I run the risk of causing greater harm to my body for a 30 percent chance?”

As she said of her doctor, “She was one of the first people to really be honest about surrogacy.” However, the star initially treated surrogacy as if that meant she was a failure and considered taking the drug while she was also filming—until her partner Dwyane Wade spoke up.

“My husband was like, ‘Babe, I want you,'” she recalled the athlete saying. “‘I want you as much as you want this baby. I want you. Let’s pump the brakes and think about this and make a family decision.'”

Ultimately, they welcomed their first child together via surrogate on Nov. 7, 2018. As she wrote on Instagram to announce Kaavia’s birth, “We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl!”