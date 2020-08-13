French wine exports body ‘regrets’ U.S. move to maintain European tariffs By

© . FILE PHOTO: Bottles of red wine are seen in the cellar of Chateau Le Puy in Saint Cibard
PARIS () – The ‘FEVS’ French wine and spirits exports federation said on Thursday it regretted a decision by the United States government to maintain 25% tariffs on European goods.
“We regret this decision which will continue to heavily penalise French exporters,” said FEVS President Cesar Giron.
On Wednesday, the U.S. government said it would maintain 15% tariffs on Airbus aircraft and 25% tariffs on other European goods, despite moves by the European Union to resolve a 16-year-old dispute over aircraft subsidies.
