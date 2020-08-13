Former Fed chair Janet Yellen is advising Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Article content

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris received their first joint economic briefing on Thursday, which included former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen.

Two of Biden’s longtime economic advisers, Jared Bernstein and Heather Boushey, were among those in the briefing, as well as Yellen, Raj Chetty, a Harvard University professor; and Lisa Cook, a professor at Michigan State University. Jake Sullivan, a top policy adviser to Biden, was also in the briefing.

The Biden campaign has been very secretive about the economists who have been advising the former vice president during his campaign. But in April, Bloomberg News reported that Larry Summers was advising the campaign, which drew the ire of progressives who called on Biden to promise he would not appoint him to his administration.

In testimony to the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis last month, Yellen advocated for Congress to do more to support the economy. She told the subcommittee that it would be a “catastrophe” if lawmakers decided not to continue enhanced unemployment insurance that expired July 31.