Five players who could be traded before the MLB trade deadline

The MLB trade deadline is fast-approaching as teams fight for playoff positioning amid a shortened 60-game season with postseason spots up for grabs. In a year that has already been full of surprises, we could see some big names move at this year’s deadline.

This year’s trade deadline will be different due to numerous factors influencing deals that will and won’t be made. While we might see fewer trades this season due to the cancellation of the MiLB season and teams taking massive revenue hits, there should still be a few big names moved by the deadline on Aug. 31.

The New York Yankees could be very active in pursuit of a World Series title, while NL clubs will be seeking pieces to compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the standings closer than ever, things will be interesting.

With the MLB trade deadline fast approaching, let’s take a look at five players who could be traded in blockbuster deals.

Clint Frazier, outfielder, New York Yankees