Fans believe Priyanka Chopra Jonas has set out to shoot Matrix 4?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas might be across seven seas but she stays in touch with her fans always. Priyanka loves sharing her day-to-day life on social media. No wonder the actress has a huge fan-following on the virtual world. Today the actress shared a picture, which has got her fans playing the guessing game.

She shared a picture this morning where she’s in a vehical, gazing outside dreamily. She captioned it, ‘Wanderlust.’ Now while the picture is beautiful, her fans soon started guessing that the desi girl might be on her way to start shooting for Matrix 4. In July it was reported that the actress would be seen in Matrix 4 which is one of the biggest sci-fi franchise in Hollywood. Priyanka Chopra Jonas had bagged a role in it with none other than Keanu Reeves. Honestly, we don’t know if PeeCee is off to shoot for Matrix 4, but we love the picture. As for the shoot, let’s for an official confirmation.



Wanderlust… ðÂÂ£ ðÂÂ·: @_divyajyoti pic.twitter.com/OE7dU1DMFS

— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 12, 2020

A few days back, the actress had shared that she’d finished her memoir Unfinished and that she’d share it with us soon She also has a two-project deal with Amazon Studios. Clearly, the actress has used her lockdown time productively.