Facebook launches Voting Information Centre ahead of November US elections | #TheCube

Facebook has announced the launch of a “Voting Information Center” ahead of the US Presidential elections in November.
The tool will direct users toward official information on how to register to vote, as well as up-to-date information on the election from verified sources.
The hub will also provide users a guide on how to register for mail-in voting – a system that has been heavily criticised by US President Donald Trump in recent months.
Facebook has faced backlash for not fact-checking President Trump’s posts that have suggested mail-in ballots would lead to a “fraudulent” and “rigged” election.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg said that the aim of the new initiative is to help users “find authoritative information directly from election officials”.
