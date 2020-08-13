Facebook launches a Voting Information Center on Facebook and Instagram, a one-stop-shop for information on how to register and vote (Naomi Gleit/About Facebook)

Naomi Gleit / About Facebook:
Facebook launches a Voting Information Center on Facebook and Instagram, a one-stop-shop for information on how to register and vote — In June we announced that we’re conducting the largest voting information campaign in American history, with the goal of helping 4 million voters register …
Facebook launches a Voting Information Center on Facebook and Instagram, a one-stop-shop for information on how to register and vote
