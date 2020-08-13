Ex-NFL Star Chip Banks Fighting for His Life in Hospital After Georgia Shooting

The former Indianapolis Colts linebacker is one of the three men shot in an apparent targeted attack in the Atlanta area, with one of them being pronounced dead at the scene.

–

Former NFL star Chip Banks is reportedly fighting for his life after he was shot in Georgia. The 60-year-old, who played for Cleveland Browns, San Diego Chargers and Indianapolis Colts throughout his professional career from 1982 until his retirement in 1993, was among three men shot in an apparent targeted attack.

Cops found the three victims on Wednesday noon, August 13 after responding to a call about a shooting in the Atlanta area, TMZ reports. All of them suffered gunshot wounds and one of them was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The other two men, including Chip, were “alert, conscious and breathing” and transported to a local hospital for treatment, officials tell the site. The 1982 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, however, is said to be in “serious condition.”

In a press briefing with local news outlets on Wednesday, cops said that they believe “a group of 5 or 6 men with masks on rolled up to the residence, shot a man in the driveway and then went inside and shot the other two men before running off.” Police additionally think that it was not a random shooting, meaning at least one of the men was the target of the hit.

“Detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident,” a spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Dept. additionally tells TMZ. “The investigation continues.”

Chip played college football at the University of Southern California until he graduated in 1981. He was drafted by the Cleveland Browns with the #3 Overall Pick in the 1982 NFL Draft. The former professional football linebacker was a pretty big star in the NFL in the 1980s and early 1990s. He was awarded the NFL Rookie of the Year Award and was a four-time AFC Pro Bowler (1982, 1983, 1985, 1986) with the Cleveland Browns.