Home Technology Epic, in its suit, claims that Google forced OnePlus to break off...

Epic, in its suit, claims that Google forced OnePlus to break off a deal in which a special Fortnite launcher would come preinstalled on OnePlus phones (Jay Peters/The Verge)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
8


Jay Peters / The Verge:

Epic, in its suit, claims that Google forced OnePlus to break off a deal in which a special Fortnite launcher would come preinstalled on OnePlus phones  —  Epic sued Google after the search company kicked Fortnite from the Play Store,nbsp; —  Epic Games sued Google over pulling Fortnite …

RELATED ARTICLES

©