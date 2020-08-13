Epic, in its suit, claims that Google forced OnePlus to break off a deal in which a special Fortnite launcher would come preinstalled on OnePlus phones (Jay Peters/The Verge)

Jay Peters / The Verge:
Epic, in its suit, claims that Google forced OnePlus to break off a deal in which a special Fortnite launcher would come preinstalled on OnePlus phones — Epic sued Google after the search company kicked Fortnite from the Play Store,nbsp; — Epic Games sued Google over pulling Fortnite …
