Home Technology Epic has introduced a new direct payment option in Fortnite on iOS...

Epic has introduced a new direct payment option in Fortnite on iOS and Android to get around app store fees and says it "will pass along the savings to players,quot; (Andrew Webster/The Verge)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Andrew Webster / The Verge:

Epic has introduced a new direct payment option in Fortnite on iOS and Android to get around app store fees and says it “will pass along the savings to players,rdquo;  —  Plus, V-bucks get permanently discounted,nbsp; —  Today, Epic announced the Fortnite “mega drop,” …

RELATED ARTICLES

©