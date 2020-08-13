Enable DND: Tired of spam calls, here’s how to block them by activating this feature

Tired to spam calls or calls from telemarketers and bots that are trying to sell their products and services. There’s always a way to avoid such calls by blocking particular numbers using the smartphone feature, but that’s never going to be enough.

As per recent guidelines by TRAI, it is mandatory to provide Do not disturb service to users giving them the freedom to choose whether they want to receive such calls or not.



So, if you are tired of such calls and want to block them once for all, follow our step-by-step guide:

Pre-requisites:

Active SIM card registered with any network.



SMS service

Steps to activate DND service on your phone number





Method 1: Using SMS



Head to the ‘Messaging app’ on your phone.

Create a new message and type START 0 (all in caps)

Send it to 1909

Method 2: Using call

