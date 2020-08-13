Emmys 2020: Who Should Win for Supporting Actress in a Drama? [POLL]

RELATED STORIES

When Meryl Streep is nominated for an award, and she’s not the frontrunner? You know you’ve got a stacked category on your hands.

Streep might be the most decorated of this year’s eight Emmy nominees for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series — she already has three Emmys in her trophy case, thank you very much — and her turn as nosy mom-in-law Mary Louise on HBO’s Big Little Lies was certainly worthy of a nod. But she’s facing a field that boasts a whopping four former winners, including her Big Little Lies castmate Laura Dern, who won for playing the eternally stressed Renata Klein back in 2017, in the Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category.

Julia Garner, who pulled off a surprise win last year for her work as Ozark‘s Ruth Langmore, is back for the second straight year, and Westworld‘s Thandie Newton is in the mix for a third time, with a win in 2018 for playing self-aware android Maeve. Plus, Samira Wiley notched her third nomination for playing The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Moira, winning in 2018 in the Guest Actress category.

Killing Eve‘s Fiona Shaw earned a second straight nod as no-nonsense MI6 boss Carolyn, and she’s joined by two newcomers to the category: Sarah Snook, with her first career Emmy nomination as Succession‘s sarcastic schemer Shiv Roy; and Helena Bonham Carter, up for her debut season as Princess Margaret on Netflix’s The Crown. But who do you think should take the crown in this category? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

