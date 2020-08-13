Ed Sheeran Expecting Baby With Wife Cherry

Finally, some happy tears in 2020.
Singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran, who has 31.4 million followers on Instagram and four Grammy wins, is now reportedly expecting a baby with his wife, Cherry Seaborn.
According to the Sun, his wife Cherry is reportedly in her third trimester and they’re expecting their baby before the end of the summer.
Cherry, who works as a risk manager at a high-profile accounting firm, has been given “unlimited time off” from her work to “pursue other projects alongside becoming a mum,” according to a source at the Sun.
Ed Sheeran may have hinted about his major life changes after announcing he’d be going on a break from social media at the end of 2019.
Congrats to Ed and Cherry!
