Dundee Corporation Declares Quarterly First Preference Shares, Series 3 Dividend

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.PR.D) (“Dundee”) announced today that its board of directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27474 per cumulative floating rate first preference share, series 3 (“Series 3 Share”) payable on September 30, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 16, 2020. The quarterly cash dividend payable on September 30, 2020 is approximately $0.08 lower than the amount paid in the previous quarter due to a reduction in the three-month Government of Canada Treasury Bill rate as reported by the Bank of Canada,on which the quarterly dividend per Series 3 Share is based.

The dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of section 89 of the Income Tax Act(Canada).

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. Dundee Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

