Drake Bell Reviews Legal Options in Response to Ex-Girlfriend’s Abuse Allegations

WENN/Instagram

Through a TikTok video, Melissa Lingafelt accused the former ‘Drake and Josh’ star of being verbally and physically abusive with her during their two-year relationship that ended in 2008.

Former “Drake & Josh” star Drake Bell has hit out at allegations from his ex-girlfriend, Melissa Lingafelt, who has accused him of abuse.

Melissa made the allegations in a TikTok video, claiming that the 34-year-old had been both verbally and physically abusive during their relationship from 2006 to 2008.

“First off I’d like to start out by saying, I don’t really care if anyone believes me, as this is my story and my life, and something that I went through,” Melissa shared in the video. “It wasn’t until recently that I actually realized that abuse isn’t something that all women have to go through.”

She continued, “I moved in with him, I was singing. It wasn’t until about a year when the verbal abuse started, and when I say verbal abuse, imagine the worst type of verbal abuse you could ever imagine, and that was what I got.”

“It then turned to physical – hitting, throwing, everything…At the pinnacle of it, he drug (sic) me down the stairs of our house on Los Feliz. My face hit every step on the way down. I have photos of this.”

In a statement addressing the allegations, Drake has insisted, “I never abused my ex-girlfriend or did so many of the other things Melissa falsely claimed on her TikTok video. As our relationship ended – more than a decade ago – we, unfortunately, both called each other terrible names, as often happens when couples are breaking up… But that is it.”

He continued, “Clearly, Melissa still felt close enough to me just last year that she was comfortable reaching out to ask me to provide her with financial support during a tough time (which I did).”

“I do not know if today’s behavior is some kind of misguided quest for more money or attention. But I cannot and will not allow these offensive and defamatory allegations to go unchallenged and I am reviewing my legal options.”