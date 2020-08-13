Drake Bell Denies Ex-Girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt’s Allegations of Abuse

Drake Bell is denying allegations of abuse brought forth by his ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt.

The 30-year-old artist, who goes by the name Jimi Ono, accused the 34-year-old actor of verbal and physical abuse in a video shared to TikTok Wednesday, Aug. 12.

“I never abused my ex-girlfriend or did so many of the other things Melissa falsely claimed on her Tik Tok video,” the Drake & Josh star said in a statement to E! News. “As our relationship ended—more than a decade ago—we unfortunately, both called each other terrible names, as often happens when couples are breaking up. But that is it.”

He then added, “Clearly, Melissa still felt close enough to me just last year that she was comfortable reaching out to ask me to provide her with financial support during a tough time (which I did). I do not know if today’s behavior is some kind of misguided quest for more money or attention. But I cannot and will not allow these offensive and defamatory allegations to go unchallenged and I am reviewing my legal options.”