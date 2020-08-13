Disney to stream a new ‘Star Wars’ holiday special with Legos By

Matilda Coleman
© . FILE PHOTO: Premiere of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in London

LOS ANGELES () – A new “Star Wars” holiday special produced with Legos will debut on Walt Disney (NYSE:) Co’s Disney+ streaming service in November, the company said on Thursday.

The special will feature Rey and other characters from the most recent “Star Wars” movie trilogy. It will take place on Chewbacca’s home planet of Kashyyyk and focus on Life Day, an important holiday in the galaxy far, far away.

Life Day was first introduced in a 1978 “Star Wars” holiday variety special that was widely panned by TV audiences.

In the new special, the heroine Rey sets out on an adventure with the droid BB-8 and is “hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history,” Disney said in a statement.

The special will debut Nov. 17 on Disney+, a $7-a-month subscription streaming service.

